Politics
Donald Trump Plans to ‘Make Changes’ to Paul Ryan Amnesty Bill
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he planned to make changes to Speaker Paul Ryan’s proposed immigration legislation to address the current crisis at the border.
“We have a House that’s getting ready to finalize an immigration package that they’re going to brief me on later, and I’m going to make changes to it,” Trump said during a speech at the NFIB 70th anniversary celebration in Washington, DC.
The current bill proposed by House leadership would give amnesty to over 1.8 million children of illegal immigrants in exchange for modest border security funding. Trump is scheduled for a briefing by House Republicans later Tuesday evening.
The president said that he wanted to make important changes to the bill to fix the ongoing border crisis and the problem of child separation from families. – READ MORE
