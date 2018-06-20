Judicial Watch Demands Emails to and from Mueller’s ‘Pit Bull’

Judicial Watch announced Tuesday it has filed suit asking a federal court to order the Department of Justice (DOJ) to produce all emails to and from Andrew Weissmann, special counsel Robert Mueller’s lead prosecutor in the Russia collusion investigation.

“Andrew Weissmann is demonstrably an anti-Trump/pro-Clinton activist,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

“And it is suspicious the Justice Department refuses to turn over any Weissmann text messages, especially given the anti-Trump bias documented in the FBI’s Strzok-Page texts,” he added.

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia because DOJ failed to respond to the nonprofit’s Dec. 15, 2017, Freedom of Information Act request seeking:

All text messages sent to or from DOJ official Andrew Weissmann regarding Donald Trump and/or Hillary Clinton between August 8, 2016, and the present.

All calendar entries, whether in physical or electronic form, for Weissmann from Jan. 1, 2015, to the present.

Weissmann has been an unusually high-profile DOJ prosecutor with significant indicators of having significant partisan biases. – READ MORE

