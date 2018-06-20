WATCH: Democrats Interrupt Anti-Trump Protesters With Anti-Immigration Rhetoric. It’s Awkward.

The latest video from street journalist Austen Fletcher, AKA Fleccas, is a compilation of anti-Trump protesters comparing President Donald Trump to a Nazi and espousing other hyperbolic nonsense while being intermittently interrupted with prominent Democrats — such as former President Barack Obama, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — unloading what the Left would describe as anti-immigrant rhetoric.

It’s pretty awkward.

For example, a male protester says that “there should be no restrictions on immigration.” Then the video cuts to Obama saying, “I think the American people, they appreciate and believe in immigration, but they can’t have a situation where you just have half a million people pouring over the border without any kind of mechanism to control it.”- READ MORE

