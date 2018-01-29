True Pundit

Politics World

Donald Trump to Piers Morgan: ‘No, I Wouldn’t Say I’m a Feminist’

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump told Piers Morgan that he did not consider himself a feminist, resisting a growing trend by modern men to describe themselves that way.

“No, I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I’m for women, I’m for men, I’m for everyone,” Trump said in the interview, according to Morgan.

Trump interviewed with Morgan during his trip to Davos, Switzerland. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

President Trump, in a deft exercise of tweet-trolling, cheered on the Women’s March Saturday, urging participants to turn out in big numbers to celebrate a strong economy and low unemployment rate for women.

With the presidential tongue firmly implanted in cheek, he brushed aside the decidedly anti-Trump flavor of the marches and the anti-Trump signs that ranged from the humorous to the profane.

From his twitter perch, Trump took a rosy posture toward the marches: “Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March,” he tweeted. “Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!” – READ MORE

Donald Trump to Piers Morgan: 'No, I Wouldn't Say I'm a Feminist' - Breitbart
Donald Trump to Piers Morgan: 'No, I Wouldn't Say I'm a Feminist' - Breitbart

President Donald Trump told Piers Morgan that he did not consider himself a feminist.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: