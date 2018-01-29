Eight years after Obama’s unusual State of the Union attack, Citizens United endures

The Capitol’s chambers are no strangers to violence, though fortunately the anniversary of the last canings has passed the sesquicentennial mark. It was only eight years ago, however, that President Obama chose to go after Supreme Court justices in that arena.

The occasion was his first State of the Union address and the topic was Citizens United, a case the justices had decided in a 5-4 ruling a week earlier, dealing an uppercut to the campaign finance reform movement by ruling that interest groups’ political spending is protected speech under the First Amendment.

The decision rocked politics, and Mr. Obama predicted it would “open the floodgates for special interests, including foreign corporations, to spend without limit in our elections.”

In the first election after the ruling, spending did soar. Cash in congressional races leaped 46 percent and continued to tick up in the years since.

But spending on presidential elections has dropped since the ruling, challenging Mr. Obama prediction of runaway campaigns. – READ MORE

“There’s a photo that has emerged from 2005, recently, from the Congressional Black Caucus, it was buried by them … a picture of then I believe it was candidate or Senator Obama with Louis Farrakhan — in a photo that was taken then, but the photographer on Tucker said, he was on Tucker Carlson…”

The photographer had explained during another Fox News segment with Tucker Carlson that the Congressional Black Caucus had asked to have the photo back, apparently believing the association with someone as controversial as Farrakhan could hurt a rising star in the party like Obama.

And Dershowitz was quick to confirm those suspicions:

“Louis Farrakhan is a virulent anti-Semite, he’s called Judaism a ‘gutter religion,’ he’s anti-American … He is a horrible, horrible human being.

And if I had known that the president had posed, smilingly, with him when was a senator, I would not have campaigned for Barack Obama — it would have influenced my decision.

Look, I threatened to leave the party if Keith Ellison were elected as chairman because of his association with Farrakhan. You don’t associate with a bigot, you don’t associate with an anti-Semite. There should be zero tolerance for that kind of bigotry — and if Barack Obama associated with him, if the Black Caucus invited him, I don’t blame them for trying to suppress the truth because that’s a really horrible truth.” – READ MORE

A new photo has emerged that shows former President Barack Obama posing with Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the black nationalist hate group Nation of Islam.

The photo shows then Democratic Illinois Sen. Barack Obama smiling with Farrakhan at a Congressional Black Caucus meeting in 2005. Farrakhan is known for embracing radically anti-Semitic and anti-white views, as even the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center has acknowledged.

Journalist Askia Muhammed said he took the photo but decided to suppress its publication in order to protect Obama’s presidential ambitions. Now that Obama’s political career is over, Muhammad is going public with the picture and publishing it in a new book called “The Autobiography of Charles 67X.”

The photo that never saw the light of day: Obama with Farrakhan in 2005 https://t.co/nUrPbYVy0q pic.twitter.com/MrjqRdJy9G — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) January 25, 2018

The photo was first published last week by the Trice Edney News Wire, a “provocative, empowering, unapologetically Black” wire news service that interviewed Muhammad. The veteran journalist told the news service that he “gave the picture up at the time and basically swore secrecy” to protect Obama. – READ MORE