Trey Gowdy: It may not be in Trump’s best interest to talk to Robert Mueller because Democrats won’t be a ‘fair jury’

It may not be in President Trump’s best interest to speak to special counsel Robert Mueller because it’s not clear he’s going to get a fair jury due to congressional Democrats’ political machinations, Rep. Trey Gowdy said Sunday.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, there is a political component to it. Twice now, over 50 of my house democratic colleagues have voted to move forward with impeachment. Twice, before he has answered a single solitary question from Bob Mueller,” Gowdy said.

“The politics of it is, I don’t think he’s got a fair jury. I do think he has a fair investigator. I think he’s got a fair prosecutor in Bob Mueller, but he doesn’t have a fair jury and he’s going to have to decide whether the legal part outweighs the political party,” he added. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump was bombarded with questions about testifying before special counsel Robert Mueller before he left for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

CNN host Wolf Blitzer said their reporter, Pamela Brown, had an exchange with Trump over whether he would testify under oath about Russian collusion and obstruction of justice:

Brown: Would you do it under oath, Mr. President?

Trump: You mean like Hillary did it under — who said that?

Brown: I have no idea [unintelligible].

Trump: Wait, wait, wait. Do you not have an idea? You really not have an idea? I’ll give you an idea. She didn’t do it under oath. – READ MORE