Ex-CBS Reporter Calls Out Media, FBI: Time To Apologize To Trump, And A Lot Of Other People

In an op-ed for The Hill this week, Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist and former CBS reporter who went “rogue” Sharyl Attkisson, called out her fellow media members for their reckless and partisan reporting on the “Trump-Russia collusion” acusations. She also called on members of the intelligence community to apologize to all the people and entities they’ve damaged by letting themselves be politically “weaponized.”

“With the conclusions of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe now known to a significant degree, it seems apologies are in order,” she writes. “However, judging by the recent past, apologies are not likely forthcoming from the responsible parties.”

The accusations — for which some major outlets have even earned some coveted journalism awards — proved to be “unfounded,” says Attkisson, “Just as Trump said all along.” As a reference, Attkisson links to a Bloomberg report highlighting Trump’s assertion that the whole thing was bogus some 200 times over the last two years.

“Yet, each time Trump said so, some of us in the media lampooned him,” writes Attkisson. “We treated any words he spoke in his own defense as if they were automatically to be disbelieved because he had uttered them. Some even declared his words to be ‘lies,’ although they had no evidence to back up their claims.” – READ MORE