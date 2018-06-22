Donald Trump Jr Responds To GQ’s ‘Astonishingly Inappropriate’ Question About Melania

For a cover story published Thursday titled “The Real Story of Donald Trump Jr,” which features an image of Donald Trump trapped inside his father’s overlarge head, GQ magazine stooped to a new low.

The reporter writing the GQ story, Julia Ioffe, was fired a little over a year ago from Politico for making similarly prurient accusations against the first family, suggesting that President Trump was having sex with his daughter Ivanka Trump. After being fired from Politico, Ioffe joined The Atlantic‘s staff and she also writes for other publications–including this piece for GQ magazine.

The wild story begins a couple weeks ago, when GQ researcher Andrew Fedorov—on behalf of Ioffe, for a story published this Thursday—emailed a series of fact-checking questions to the Trump Organization’s official press request email address. The email, obtained by Breitbart News, included questions about the president’s son’s well-known love for fishing and angling, as well as various other basic, non-controversial questions.

But then came this bombshell: “Was there ever a time when Donald Trump Jr. felt any oedipal impulses?”

A representative of Donald Trump, Jr., former White House official Andy Surabian, issued a response to GQ’s “astonishingly inappropriate” line of questions.

“We are disappointed by the astonishingly inappropriate questions posed to Don, Jr., for this piece,” Surabian told Breitbart. “We’re hopeful that in the future GQ will have the common decency to refrain from asking people about bizarre and disgusting conspiracy theories that have no basis in reality.” – READ MORE

