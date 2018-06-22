College group tells ‘white folks’ not to call cops, offers other suggestions for feeling threatened

One student group at Marquette University apparently wants to police calling the police.

The group, Marquette Empowerment, suggested in a photo shared to social media that “white folks” have many other options to diffuse possible situations before escalating the situation to having to call the police.

Marquette Empowerment suggests that these same “white folks” take matters into their own hands and attempt to resolve any disturbance issues with methods such as third-party mediation and talking it out face-to-face with the person causing the purported disturbance.

The flyer, which was shared to the group’s Facebook page, was captioned, “Hey white folks, [h]ere are some handy steps to follow if you feel the urge[.] STOP CALLING THE COPS.” – READ MORE

