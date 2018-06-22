Judge denies Manafort request to suppress evidence

A U.S. District Court judge on Thursday denied a request from President Trump‘s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort to suppress evidence taken from a storage unit by special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigators.

Manafort said the evidence was taken without his permission, and that an FBI agent got one of his employees to give access to the storage unit.

District Court Judge Amy Jackson responded, “Law enforcement agents do not need a warrant to enter a location if they have voluntary consent,” according to Reuters.

Manafort’s lawyers told Jackson in a hearing last month that the search of the storage locker and a raid on his Virginia home were unreasonable and violated their client’s constitutional rights.

Manafort has pleaded not guilty to various charges in Mueller’s federal probe, including money laundering, tax fraud and bank fraud conspiracy. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1