Donald Trump Jr.: ‘Mexico Doing More To Protect America Than Democrats’

Donald Trump Jr. slammed the Democratic Party on Monday as news broke that the Mexican government was deploying thousands of troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to help stop the flood of illegal aliens entering the United States.

“Mexico doing more to protect America than Democrats,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “The Dems have lost their way… they are not your grandfather’s Democrat party any longer and haven’t been for far too long.”

Trump Jr.’s tweet came in response to Mexican Secretary of Defense Luis Sandoval saying in Cancun on Monday: “In the northern part of the country, we have deployed a total of almost 15,000 troops composed of National Guard elements and military units.”