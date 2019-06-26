Alyssa Milano among anti-Trump Hollywood stars conducting theatrical adaptation of Mueller Report

Anti-Trump members among Hollywood celebrities will present a 10-act, livestream play of the Mueller Report on Monday night.

“The Investigation: A search for truth in ten acts” features Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, Ben McKenzie, Michael Shannon, Noah Emmerich, Justin Long, Jason Alexander, Gina Gershon, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, Kyra Sedgwick, Alfre Woodward, Piper Perabo, Zachary Quinto, Aidan Quinn and actress-turned-liberal activist Alyssa Milano.

Milano tweeted to the president himself, telling Trump he should tune in to a livestream of the event.

“We all know you haven’t read the Mueller report. Think of this as the cliff notes version,” Milano wrote. “Our all-star cast will perform all ten counts of your obstruction of justice!”

Hey, @realDonaldTrump you may want to tune into our livestream tonight. We all know you haven’t read the Mueller report. Think of this as the cliff notes version. Our all-star cast will perform all ten counts of your obstruction of justice! #TheInvestigation https://t.co/611DNgwmnc — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 24, 2019

“The Investigation” was written by Robert Schenkkan and will stream live on Monday, June 24 at 9 p.m. ET. – read more

