Maxine Waters Echoes Iranian Propaganda on Downed Drone

Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) on Sunday echoed the Iranian government’s position on the recent downing of a U.S. drone in a tweetrebuking President Donald Trump.

The tweet came in response to Trump’s decision to cancel a retaliatory air strike against Iran for shooting down the American spy drone. Iranian officials claim the drone was flying through Iranian air space and they were justified in destroying it, but American defense officials have denied the claim, saying the drone was flying over international waters.

Rep. Waters appeared to endorse the Iranian position on the issue in her attack on Trump.

“Trump, you get no credit for so-called stopping the strike against Iran,” Waters said. “Why was the unmanned drone in Iran’s airspace? Why the surveillance? Don’t provoke and then pretend innocence.”

The Pentagon has released evidence indicating that their drone did not enter Iranian territory as Waters claimed. A map tracking the drone’s flight path shows the aircraft flying adjacent to Iran’s borders but never crossing over.

The Iranian government has countered with its own evidence contradicting that of the U.S. military. The Iranian foreign minister, Javad Zarif, tweeted a photo of a hand-drawn map tracing a flight path over Iranian waters. He also claimed that Iran recovered wreckage of the drone in Iran’s territory where it was shot down. – READ MORE

