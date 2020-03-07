Donald Trump Jr.: Media Coronavirus Panic a ‘New Level of Sickness’

Donald Trump Jr. condemned the establishment media on Friday for using panic over the coronavirus to bring down President Donald Trump.

“For them to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness,” Trump Jr. said on Friday in an interview on Fox & Friends.

Trump Jr. was reacting to a New York Times op-ed from Gail Collins titled “Let’s Call It the Trumpvirus.”

“I don’t know if this is coronavirus or Trump Derangement Syndrome, but these people are infected badly,” he said.

Trump Jr. recalled that the media mistakenly criticized his father for enacting a travel ban from foreign nationals from China in January to stop the spread of the virus in the United States. – READ MORE

