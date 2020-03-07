China Fires Military Grade Laser At U.S. Navy Aircraft Flying Near Guam

Communist China fired a military grade laser at a U.S. Navy surveillance aircraft that was flying near Guam in mid-February, according to a statement from the US Pacific Fleet late last week.

“U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft was lased by People’s Republic of China (PRC) navy destroyer 161 on Feb. 17 while flying in airspace above international waters approximately 380 miles west of Guam,” the U.S. Pacific Fleet said. “The P-8A was operating in international airspace in accordance with international rules and regulations. … The laser, which was not visible to the naked eye, was captured by a sensor onboard the P-8A. Weapons-grade lasers could potentially cause serious harm to aircrew and mariners, as well as ship and aircraft systems.”

China is widely considered to be the biggest national security threat to the United States from both a military and economic standpoint.

Currently, the communist nation is dealing with an epidemic of the coronavirus, which originated inside its borders. As The Daily Wire reported last week, the Chinese government’s handling of the crisis has been extremely widely criticized – READ MORE

