James Woods Blasts Schumer: ‘The Founding Fathers Wrote The Second Amendment For Violent Haters Like Chuck Schumer’

On Thursday, following the uproar that exploded on Wednesday after Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) issued an apparent threat targeting Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh at an abortion activist rally, prompting an avalanche of criticism launched toward Schumer for his remarks, actor James Woods warned that attitudes like Schumer’s were the precursor to something far more dangerous, and precisely the reason that the Second Amendment exists.

Woods took note of the unprecedented step Chief Justice John Roberts took by issuing a statement condemning Schumer’s remarks. Woods tweeted, “When the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court must take the extraordinary step of admonishing a United States Senator from targeting the lives of named Justices, we are in civil war territory. The Founding Fathers wrote the Second Amendment for violent haters like Chuck Schumer.”

When the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court must take the extraordinary step of admonishing a United States Senator from targeting the lives of named Justices, we are in civil war territory. The Founding Fathers wrote the Second Amendment for violent haters like Chuck Schumer. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 5, 2020

As The Daily Wire reported, Schumer had ranted, “Republican legislatures are waging a war on women, all women, and they’re taking away fundamental rights. I want to tell you Gorsuch; I want to tell you Kavanaugh; you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --