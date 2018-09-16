‘PREPARE TO DIE’: Leftists’ Heads Explode Over Trump Alert

Leftists went into full freakout mode on Friday after it was announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will test the Emergency Alert System (EAS) next week — a system that allows President Donald Trump to message all Americans.

Prepare to die, folks. Trump is about to get his own "presidential alert" system plugged into your cell phone. And he gets to test it out the first time next week >>> https://t.co/g08HbVmKPt via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 14, 2018

FUCK YALL TRUMP IS GOING TO TWEET TO YOUR PHONE WHETHER YOU WANT HIM TO OR NOT https://t.co/G30SRUtHli — Fire Lyte (@IncitingARiot) September 14, 2018

I will throw my godsdamned phone into the sea. https://t.co/ovP4wMLGEq — Meg Elison (@megelison) September 14, 2018

- READ MORE

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is testing a new system next week that allows President Trump to send messages directly to U.S. cellphones.

All major wireless firms and more than 100 mobile carriers are participating in the new Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) program that allows for presidential alerts, FEMA wrote in a Thursday statement.

“The EAS [Emergency Alert System] is a national public warning system that provides the president with the communications capability to address the nation during a national emergency,” FEMA said in a statement.

Compatible cell phones will receive a text message that reads “Presidential Alert” and “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The EAS is also used with radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers, the agency said. – READ MORE