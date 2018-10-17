DESPERATE: Warren Accuses Trump Of Making ‘Creepy Physical Threats’ Against Her

Trump hammered her. “Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American.”

So Warren, clearly gearing up for a 2020 presidential run, has decided to play the victim card. She claims the president is making “creepy physical threats” about her.

We all know why @realDonaldTrump makes creepy physical threats about me, right? He’s scared. He’s trying to do what he always does to women who scare him: call us names, attack us personally, shrink us down to feel better about himself. It may soothe his ego – but it won’t work. pic.twitter.com/2rfPSlvlQA — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018

“He’s trying to do what he always does to women who scare him: call us names, attack us personally, shrink us down to feel better about himself,” the Massachusetts Democrat responded on Twitter after Trump made the comment during an appearance in Georgia. “It may soothe his ego – but it won’t work.” – READ MORE