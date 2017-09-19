Feds Wiretapped Paul Manafort Before And After The Election

The U.S. government wiretapped former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort before and after the presidential election, CNN is reporting.

According to the bombshell report, the surveillance, which was granted under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, continued into early this year.

U.S. investigators first obtained a secret order to conduct surveillance on Manafort after he became the subject of an FBI investigation in 2014 because of his consulting work for a Ukrainian political party.

The surveillance was ended at some point last year because of a lack of evidence, one source told CNN, but investigators obtained another warrant at some point during the presidential campaign. – READ MORE