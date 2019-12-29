Donald Trump: John McCain ‘Not Very Nice’ for Spreading Russia Dossier

President Donald Trump again criticized the late Sen. John McCain on Friday for spreading the phony Russia dossier to the FBI.

“Now that wasn’t very nice, was it?” Trump asked on Twitter, as the president retweeted Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, who shared a Breitbart News story on the subject:

As Breitbart News reporter Aaron Klein reported on Thursday, McCain provided then-FBI Director James Comey with five reports from Christopher Steele, who worked with Fusion GPS to develop the bogus dossier. – READ MORE

