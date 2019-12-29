Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Fundraising Plummets 30% in Fourth Quarter

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) presidential campaign emailed an urgent fundraising plea to supporters on Friday, conceding it experienced a 30 percent drop in contributions in the fourth quarter.

The campaign revealed to supporters it has raised $17 million in the fourth quarter, a sizeable drop from its $24.6 million haul in the third quarter, as first noted by CNBC.

“So far this quarter, we’ve raised a little over $17 million. That’s a good chunk behind where we were at this time last quarter,” the memo reads.

The quarter concludes in four days (December 31st.)

The drop comes as Warren, once nearly tied with former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democrat primary frontrunner, has seen a steady decline in support, according to state and national polling averages. – READ MORE