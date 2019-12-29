China, Russia Join Iran To Conduct Naval Drills

On Friday, Iran joined China and Russia to conduct joint naval drills. Iranian flotilla admiral Gholamreza Tahani stated, “The message of this exercise is peace, friendship and lasting security through cooperation and unity… and its result will be to show that Iran cannot be isolated,” according to The Daily Mail. CNN reported he also stated that the exercise would cover 17,000 square kilometers and consist of “various tactical exercises,” which included target practice and rescuing ships from assaults and fires … Among the objectives of this exercise are improving the security of international maritime trade, countering maritime piracy and terrorism, exchanging information regarding rescue operations and operational and tactical experience.”

The Daily Mail added, “China said on Thursday it was sending a guided missile destroyer to the four-day drills, which it called a ‘normal military exchange’ between the three armed forces … Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Friday it had sent three ships from its Baltic Fleet — a frigate, a tanker and a rescue tug boat — to take part in the drills, Red Star, the official newspaper of Russia’s armed forces, reported.”

Beijing's defense spokesman Wu Qian said, "The upcoming naval drills are aimed at deepening exchange and cooperation among the navies of the three countries, and displaying the three sides' strong will and capabilities to jointly maintain world peace and maritime security, while actively building a maritime community with a shared future."