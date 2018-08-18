Jihadi Compound in New Mexico Is Destroyed Mysteriously by Authorities — What’s Going On?

One day it was there and the world shuddered at its existence — and at the understanding of the horrible events that occurred inside its fragile walls.

And now the controversial makeshift compound in rural New Mexico is practically gone, virtually bulldozed to the ground, according to reports that are still emerging.

What’s going on?

Authorities recently found 11 children living in desperate and squalid conditions at this compound, where five alleged jihadi extremists were not only abusing them but also teaching them to use weapons — potentially for future school shootings — and to kill law enforcement officials, prosecutors said.

Adding further insult to injury, New Mexico Judge Sarah Backus on Monday made the decision to grant “minimal” bail for the five suspects. They were ordered released on a $20,000 signature bond — meaning they did not have to pay.

Authorities seized an RV at the New Mexico compound where five adults are believed to have been abusing 11 children. An underground tunnel at the site where remains of a 3-year-old were found is now buried in rubble.

And now reports are emerging that the compound has been razed — the latest controversial development in this bizarre and tragic case.

“Mounds of rubble and a gaping hole” are now showing up where the compound had been, NBC News reported late this week.

The news organization also said, "The RV at the center of this compound has been ripped out."

Jany Leveille, one of five suspects arrested at a New Mexico compound last week, has been transferred to the custody of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said Tuesday, according to Fox News and other outlets.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and four other defendants accused of abusing children in a jihadi training camp in New Mexico were expected to be released Tuesday on bond, many news outlets reported, including Townhall.

As of early Tuesday morning, all five suspects were still inside the Taos Detention Center.

That’s according to reporting by Gadi Schwartz of NBC News.

All 5 suspects are still inside Taos Detention center contrary to reporting from other national networks. At least 4 of them are expected to be released today.

Judge Sarah Backus on Monday ruled against the prosecutors’ request to hold the five individuals without bond pending their trial on child abuse charges.

The judge said that the prosecution failed to demonstrate that the alleged perpetrators posed "any specific threats to the community," as Fox News reported.