Donald Trump: Iran Not Messing with Me like It Did Barack Obama

President Donald Trump, in a Fox & Friends phone interview Thursday morning, promised to be much tougher on Iran, calling the country a “real problem,” but he said it did not appear to be as aggressive to the United States as it was under former President Barack Obama.

“All they do is scream, ‘Death to America! Death to America!’” Trump said. “And, by the way, they’re not screaming it so much anymore. They were screaming with him. They don’t scream it with me.”

“We haven’t seen their little boats circling our ships in the ocean lately because they know if they do circle the ships, they’re not going to be there very long,” he said. – READ MORE

