LISTEN: Dan Bongino Issues A Harsh Reality Check To Washington ‘Snowflakes’ Smearing Ronny Jackson
Dan Bongino, a former secret service agent, heartily defended White House doctor Ronny Jackson during a radio interview on Thursday.
Bongino told WMAL’s “Mornings on the Mall” that he is “disgusted” by the allegations against Jackson and slammed the media for perpetuating the false, negative stories.
LISTEN:
“It’s a disgrace, it’s disgusting, it’s an epidemic of filth in Washington, DC,” Bongino said. “Look, I know Ronny. I have not spoken to Ronny, no one asked me to defend Ronny, let me be absolutely crystal clear…I am putting my own reputation on the line for this guy because he is that good of a guy.” – READ MORE
