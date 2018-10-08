Trump attacks Dems as ‘too dangerous’ to govern in plea for GOP midterm support

President Trump late Saturday escalated his rhetoric in urging supporters to support Republicans in the midterm elections, warning that Democrats have become “too extreme and too dangerous to govern.”

“You don’t hand matches to an arsonist, and you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob,” Trump tweeted following a rally in Topeka, Kan.

“Democrats have become too EXTREME and TOO DANGEROUS to govern. Republicans believe in the rule of law – not the rule of the mob,” he added.

America First Policies Vice Chairwoman Kimberly Guilfoyle Warned Of Democrat Congressional Majorities Making America Unrecognizable. She Offered Her Remarks During A Saturday Interview With Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matt Boyle On A Siriusxm Breitbart News Saturday Special.

Boyle asked Guilfoyle to describe the stakes of 2018’s forthcoming November midterm elections.

“You mentioned that [Democrats] are already talking about trying to impeach Kavanaugh,” said Boyle. “We know that they want to impeach Kavanaugh. They want to impeach Trump. They want to impeach every part of this whole administration. They want to undo everything the voters did. Can you put into perspective for us just how big the stakes are if Nancy Pelosi gets that speaker’s gavel?”

Guilfoyle responded, “You won’t recognize this country. That’s the problem. They are just subversive elements, all the way.”