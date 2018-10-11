Donald Trump in Iowa: The Democrats Have ‘Gone Wacko’

President Donald Trump Expressed Alarm By The Growing Extremism In The Democrat Party, Urging His Supporters To Vote Republican In The Upcoming Congressional Midterm Elections.

“The Democrats have become too extreme and they’ve become, frankly, too dangerous to govern,” he said to supporters at a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa. “They’ve gone wacko.”

Trump mocked the party as “The Dims,” noting that it was a frequent term used by Fox Business host Lou Dobbs and other hosts on Fox News.

"They've gone so far left that they consider Pocahontas to be a rational person," Trump said, referring to Elizabeth Warren.

The Far-left Cnn Spent Much Of Tuesday Defending Mob Action Against Republicans As A “constitutional Right” And As Fearless Acts Of Free Speech.

Later, during his last-place evening show, far-left activist Don Lemon went even further in defending mob action against the political right by framing it as free speech.

“In the Constitution, you can protest whenever and wherever you want. It doesn’t tell you that you can’t do it in a restaurant, that you can’t do it on a football field. It doesn’t tell you that you can’t do it on a cable news — you can do it wherever you want.”

"To call people mobs because they are exercising their constitutional right is just beyond the pale," Lemon said before cutting to a commercial.