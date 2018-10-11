Trump rips Dems’ embrace of ‘Medicare for all’: ‘The centrist Democratic Party is dead’

President Trump on Wednesday attacked Democrats over their embrace of “Medicare for all,” writing in an op-ed for USA Today that the plan would threaten seniors and likening the single-payer plan to radical socialism.

“The Democrats’ plan means that after a life of hard work and sacrifice, seniors would no longer be able to depend on the benefits they were promised,” Trump wrote. “In practice, the Democratic Party’s so-called Medicare for All would really be Medicare for None. Under the Democrats’ plan, today’s Medicare would be forced to die.”

Democrats have promised that the Medicare for all plan would improve health-care benefits for seniors and other U.S. citizens. The plan would also expand Medicare to cover almost everyone, Democrats have said.

But Trump wrote that Democrats’ preference for the single-payer health-care system shows that the “centrist Democratic Party is dead.”

"The new Democrats are radical socialists who want to model America's economy after Venezuela," he wrote.

Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday suggested that adopting universal Medicare would actually boost the economy and put more money in Americans’ pockets, despite studies putting the cost of such a venture at tens of trillions of dollars.

Her comments came days after far-left progressives suffered a series of losses in major races in New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo soundly defeated upstart “resistance” candidate Cynthia Nixon. Despite having Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement, Nixon lost in Ocasio-Cortez’s district by thirty percentage points.

“One of the things that we need to realize when we look at something like ‘Medicare for all — ‘Medicare for all’ would save the American people a very large amount of money,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The New York Democratic congressional nominee continued: “What we see as well is that these systems are not just ‘pie-in-the-sky.’ Many of them are accomplished by every modern civilized democracy in the western world.”

Host Jake Tapper noted that according to “left-leaning” analysts, Ocasio-Cortez’s plan for universal Medicare would end up costing more than $30 trillion dollars, even after factoring in the sweeping tax hikes that would offset the expense by only roughly $2 trillion.

One study, released in July by the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, said Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' proposed 'Medicare for all' solution would increase government health care spending by $32.6 trillion over 10 years, and require historic tax increases.