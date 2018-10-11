Google Briefing Accused Trump of Spreading ‘Conspiracy Theory’

An Internal Briefing Produced By Google And Leaked Exclusively To Breitbart News Portrays President Trump As A Conspiracy Theorist.

According to the briefing itself, it was the product of an extensive process involving “several layers of research,” including expert interviews with MIT Tech Review editor-in-chief Jason Pontin, Atlantic staff writer Franklin Foer, and academic Kalev Leetaru. 35 cultural observers and 7 cultural leaders from seven countries on five continents were also consulted to produce it.

One of the reasons the document cites for alleged public disillusionment with free speech on the web (“users are asking if the openness of the internet should be celebrated after all,” claims the briefing) is the fact that it allows “conspiracy theories” to spread.

The example Google uses to highlight "conspiracy theories" on social media is a 2016 tweet from then-candidate Donald Trump, alleging that Google search suppressed negative results about Hillary Clinton. The example appears on page 49 of the briefing.

An 85-page Briefing Entitled “the Good Censor,” Exclusively Leaked To Breitbart News From Within Google, Acknowledges That Concerns About The Political Neutrality Of Major Platforms Have Gone Mainstream.

The document acknowledges that tech platforms including Google have shifted towards censorship in recent years, moving away from their original commitment to the American tradition of free speech. It can be read in full here.

Responding to the leak, an official Google source said the document should be considered internal research, and not an official company position.

Pages 74-76 of the document address media scrutiny of big tech.

"Being critical of big tech's censorship powers was once a niche stance, coming mostly from those on the Right" claims the briefing. "But now, concern about big tech's 'abandonment of neutrality' has gone mainstream…"