Donald Trump: I Will Always ‘Hit Back’ at Corrupt Fake News

President Donald Trump said on Twitter Monday that he will continue to fight the establishment media, despite critics’ complaints.

“I know it is not at all ‘Presidential’ to hit back at the Corrupt Media, or people who work for the Corrupt Media, when they make false statements about me or the Trump Administration,” Trump acknowledged on Twitter. “Problem is, if you don’t hit back, people believe the Fake News is true. So we’ll hit back!”

Trump spent the weekend challenging a New York Times story reporting that his new deal with Mexico to help secure the border was already underway when he threatened economic tariffs on the country.

“The Failing New York Times and ratings-challenged CNN will do anything possible to see our Country fail!” he wrote. “They are truly The Enemy of the People!” – READ MORE