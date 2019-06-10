WATCH: 2020 Dem Refuses to Call Situation at the Border a ‘Crisis,’ Blames Trump for Skyrocketing Migrant Numbers

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro refused to call the situation at the border a “crisis,” but he still managed to blame President Donald Trump for the chaos.

As IJR previously reported, the number of migrants crossing the border has skyrocketed, breaking longstanding records. In the month of May alone, Border Patrol agents apprehended 144,278 migrants at the border. Border Patrol expects the rate of migrant crossings to be sustained, as they apprehended more than 4,100 on June 4 alone.

WATCH: 2020 Presidential Candidate @JulianCastro weighs in on the border crisis and how he would tackle apprehensions in the long run. #MTPDaily



“We need to improve our immigration court system so people are not waiting in limbo." pic.twitter.com/vph3PorUN7 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 8, 2019

President Trump has been doing all he can to try and curb the number of crossings. He declared the situation a national emergency to fund construction of parts of the border wall and recently negotiated a deal to get Mexico to secure its southern border to stop the flow from Central America after threatening high tariffs on Mexican goods.

Despite the fact that hundreds of thousands of migrants are arriving at the southern border, Castro still refused to call the situation a “crisis.” During an interview on “Meet the Press” on Friday, Castro explained why he sees the situation at the border as a problem created by Trump. – READ MORE

