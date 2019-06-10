Over 30 Shot, Three Fatally, in Gun-Controlled Chicago

More than 30 people were shot, three fatally, over the weekend in gun-controlled Chicago.

ABC News reports a 12-year-old boy was among the injured. He was in a serious condition after being”shot in the back” Saturday afternoon,

This latest bit of gun violence comes one week after Chicago witnessed an outbreak of gun crime that left over 50 shot, ten fatally. The Chicago Tribune reported that 31 individuals were shot “during a 12-hour burst of gunfire from Friday evening to Saturday morning” alone. Four of the those 31 victims died.

Forty-three people were shot in gun-controlled Chicago over Memorial Weekend. Seven of those victims died.

The numbers were on par with Memorial Weekend 2018, when 38 people were shot, at least eight fatally. – READ MORE