China Begins Mass Quarantines AGAIN After Failing To Stop Coronavirus

Communist China is implementing mass quarantines after the nation once again failed to contain the coronavirus outbreak that originated within its borders and has wrought havoc on the world.

“Henan province in central China has taken the drastic measure of putting a mid-sized county in total lockdown as authorities try to fend off a second coronavirus wave in the midst of a push to revive the economy,” Politico reported. “Curfew-like measures came into effect on Tuesday in Jia county, near the city of Pingdingshan, with the area’s roughly 600,000 residents told to stay home, according to a notice on the country’s official microblog account.”

The news comes as an analysis from The Washington Post on Friday estimated that the number of people who died in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak originated, was more than 16 times higher than the number that China’s communist government reported.

U.S. officials confirmed to Bloomberg News this week that China lied to the world about the extent of the outbreak in their country. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --