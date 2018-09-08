WATCH: Liberals Melt Down as Kavanaugh Calls Birth Control Pills ‘Abortion-Inducing Drugs’

Senators grilled Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings this week on everything from his private emails to the historic 1973 court case Roe v. Wade.

Brett Kavanaugh appears to refer to birth control pills as "abortion-inducing drugs." (via PBS) https://t.co/CF3ZYA8Dq8 pic.twitter.com/O1gAQVdrpY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 6, 2018

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz asked Kavanaugh to discuss his dissent in the 2015 Priests for Life v. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) case. In that case, Kavanaugh sided with employers who did not want to provide their employees with access to no-copay contraceptives through the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.

BIG FLAG: #Kavanaugh just called birth control "abortion-inducing drugs" — Erica Sackin (@ericajanes) September 6, 2018

Judge Kavanaugh just said Burwell v. Hobby Lobby was about "abortion-inducing drugs." That's a GROSS misunderstanding of the case, which was about insurance coverage for contraceptives. It's further proof of Kavanaugh's hostility toward women's reproductive freedom. #WhatsAtStake — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 6, 2018

"Whether the nominee misspoke or was misunderstood in the moment is still up for debate, but progressives smelled blood and went in for the kill.

Speaking with conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt Friday, McConnell rained on his Democratic colleague’s resistance parade.

“You’ve said many times that Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed, and that your major power is controlling the calendar,” Hewitt said. “So the question is, when will he be confirmed?”

“Before the end of September,” said McConnell. “He’ll be on board at the Supreme Court by the first Monday in October, which you and I both know is the beginning of the October term.”

Asked if there was “any doubt” in his mind that Kavanaugh would be affirmed, McConnell said, “None whatsoever.”

“I think any doubts anybody might have had have been dispelled by his virtuoso performance before the Judiciary Committee,” he explained. “I mean, it’s stunning. He’s just a stellar nomination in every respect.”

And McConnell wasn't done delivering the dire predictions for Democrats: He and his Republican colleagues will "clear the deck of all the circuit judges," referencing ten who are "in the queue" to be confirmed.