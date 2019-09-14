Carson cleared as HUD inspector general finds no evidence of misconduct in furniture controversy

The inspector general for the Department of Housing and Urban Development said in a new report that investigators found no evidence of misconduct by Secretary Ben Carson concerning a controversial order for expensive furniture in late 2017.

The watchdog completed the report Wednesday, after more than a year investigating whether Carson and his wife improperly tried to purchase a $31,561 dining set for his office as part of a costly makeover. Fox News obtained a copy of the findings.

BEN CARSON’S HUD CANCELS ORDER FOR $31G DINING SET AFTER COMPLAINT

The inspector general found that Carson left the matter of purchasing furniture to members of his staff to handle, “in consultation with his wife, who provided stylistic input after the Department decided to purchase new furniture.”

“We found no evidence indicating that either Secretary or Mrs. Carson exerted improper influence on any departmental employee in connection with the procurement,” the report stated. “We did not find sufficient evidence to substantiate allegations of misconduct on the part of Secretary Carson in connection with this procurement.”

Speaking on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Carson said the report proves what he’s been saying all along.

"I was so disgusted with that story, because they try to claim that I want to buy expensive furniture while I'm trying to take money away from the poor people," he said. "There's probably no one in Washington who cares less about furniture than I do."