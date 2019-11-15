Donald Trump Campaign Raises $3.1 Million in Small Donations During Impeachment Hearings

President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign announced it raised $3.1 million in small-dollar donations during the first 24 hours of House Democrats launching public impeachment hearings on Wednesday.

The news was announced by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

“One of our best fundraising days ever… again!” he wrote on Twitter. “Dems just don’t get it. They are filling our bank and improving our turnout every day!”

When Dems & media go nuts @realDonaldTrump’s campaign gets stronger! In 24 hours after #HearsayHearing: ✅$3.1M in small dollar donations ✅One of our best fundraising days ever… again! Dems just don’t get it. They are filling our bank and improving our turnout every day! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 14, 2019

Campaign officials told Breitbart News that the impeachment inquiry had strengthened the 2020 campaign since it was first announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in September.

“Every single time they do this, we raise a fortune,” Eric Trump told Breitbart News, recalling the $15 million raised in the 72 hours since Pelosi announced the inquiry. – READ MORE