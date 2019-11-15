WATCH: Katie Hill Suggests Americans Should Vote Democrat If They Care About Children

Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) suggested on Thursday that if Americans care about the safety of children, then they need to vote for Democratic candidates so that they can pass a host of gun control legislation.

“You feel, I think, as a freshman especially just coming in, you feel this sense of powerlessness, like, we’ve done our part, what else can we do right now? And to me it just says with complete and utter clarity, we don’t have a choice but to flip the Senate and to get somebody in the White House who is going to make this a priority,” Hill told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “So, regardless of your other political beliefs, if you think that the safety of our kids matter, then that’s to me what needs to get you to the polls.”

Hill’s remarks were in reference to the news of a school shooting that was happening at the time in Santa Clarita, California. As Hill talked to Cooper, the incident was still occurring and little details had been released by authorities, including who the shooter was, the motivation behind the spree, or how the firearm in question was obtained.

Here’s the clip of @KatieHill4CA saying, “we don’t have a choice but to flip the Senate and to get somebody in the White House who is going to make this a priority…if you think that the safety of our kids matter…” in response to the Santa Clarita school shooting. pic.twitter.com/VqzGBTZKjR — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 14, 2019

"It's your worst nightmare. I mean, every single member of Congress," Hill said. "I think, it's constantly in the back of their head of whether something like that is going to happen in your home district because it's the worst thing that could happen."