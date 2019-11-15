Kellyanne Conway Shreds CNN On-Air for Playing Clip of Her Husband Criticizing Trump

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway went off on CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Thursday morning, slamming the network for “embarrassing” themselves.

After saying he doesn’t “want to talk about marriage, I know there are issues there,” host Blitzer went on to ask Conway about her husband, George Conway‘s, remarks about President Donald Trump.

Wolf Blitzer to Kellyanne Conway: “I don’t want to talk about your marriage, I know there are issues there.” pic.twitter.com/ERvWX0L9eE — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 14, 2019

George Conway on MSNBC said on Wednesday, “The problem with Donald Trump is he always sees himself first. Trump is all about Trump. […] He was using the power of the presidency in its most unchecked area, foreign affairs, to advance his own personal interests as opposed to the country’s.”

George Conway’s appearance on MSNBC took place shortly before William Taylor, the top diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, set to testify in front of the House Intelligence Committee.https://t.co/C8QeXnF9cf pic.twitter.com/L3mFBX4ymX — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 13, 2019

“So before you play the clip, which I haven’t seen,” Kellyanne Conway said to Blitzer, adding, “Why? And why are you doing that?” – READ MORE