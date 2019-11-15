Kellyanne Conway Shreds CNN On-Air for Playing Clip of Her Husband Criticizing Trump

Share:

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway went off on CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Thursday morning, slamming the network for “embarrassing” themselves.

After saying he doesn’t “want to talk about marriage, I know there are issues there,” host Blitzer went on to ask Conway about her husband, George Conway‘s, remarks about President Donald Trump.

George Conway on MSNBC said on Wednesday, “The problem with Donald Trump is he always sees himself first. Trump is all about Trump. […] He was using the power of the presidency in its most unchecked area, foreign affairs, to advance his own personal interests as opposed to the country’s.”

“So before you play the clip, which I haven’t seen,” Kellyanne Conway said to Blitzer, adding, “Why? And why are you doing that?” – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply