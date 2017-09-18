True Pundit

Politics

Maxine Waters Thinks ‘Melania Can’t Trust Trump’

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) attacks on President Trump turned personal after she tweeted Friday that First Lady Melania Trump is among those who cannot trust the president.

“Democrats can’t trust Trump, Republicans can’t trust Trump, and Melania can’t trust Trump,” Waters wrote:

Waters, a frequent critic of Trump, ramped up her attacks on the president following his meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to discuss the potential legalization of DACA recipients and improvements in border security. – READ MORE

Rep. Maxine Waters: 'Melania Can't Trust Trump' - Breitbart
Rep. Maxine Waters: 'Melania Can't Trust Trump' - Breitbart

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) tweeted Friday that First Lady Melania Trump is among those who cannot trust the president.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter