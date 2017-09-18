Maxine Waters Thinks ‘Melania Can’t Trust Trump’

Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) attacks on President Trump turned personal after she tweeted Friday that First Lady Melania Trump is among those who cannot trust the president.

“Democrats can’t trust Trump, Republicans can’t trust Trump, and Melania can’t trust Trump,” Waters wrote:

Democrats can't trust Trump, Republicans can't trust Trump, and Melania can't trust Trump — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 15, 2017

Waters, a frequent critic of Trump, ramped up her attacks on the president following his meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to discuss the potential legalization of DACA recipients and improvements in border security. – READ MORE