Brennan “Needs Very Good Lawyer” Says DiGenova; “He’s Going To Be In Front Of A Grand Jury Shortly” (VIDEO)

Veteran D.C. attorney Joe diGenova – who President Trump initially wanted to hire to represent him in the Mueller probe, only to have to step aside due to conflicts – sat down on Fox News on Thursday where he put a bow on what many believe was a high-stakes gamble by various members within the Obama Intelligence Community (IC) and others to infiltrate the Trump campaign and frame Donald Trump with Russiagate.

When asked to explain the mechanics of the setup, diGenova tells Carlson that the FBI “purposely sent people into the Trump campaign to plant false information, then forced that information to be forwarded back to CIA and then funneled to the FBI, to be used as false information in FISA applications .”

“Everybody involved in that process who knowingly participated committed a crime,” diGenova added. – READ MORE

