Michael Avenatti ordered by judge to hand over $4.85 million in back pay to attorney at his former law firm

Michael Avenatti — the lawyer who became famous representing porn star Stormy Daniels, later served as counsel for a woman whose claims of a gang rape ring run by a Supreme Court nominee were quickly cast into doubt and who is now mentioned as a possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate — was ordered to pay nearly $5 million to an attorney at his former firm, a California judge ruled Monday.

The judge at the hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court – which Avenatti did not attend — said Avenatti must pay $4.85 million because he personally guaranteed a settlement with attorney Jason Frank in a lawsuit over back pay.

Frank had alleged the firm misstated its profits and he was owed millions.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dennis Landin issued the ruling after turning down a request from Avenatti to have the matter moved to federal court, which the opposing side called a delay tactic.

Monday's decision also follows an earlier ruling from a U.S. bankruptcy court judge who ordered Avenatti's former firm to pay $10 million to Frank.