Donald Jr. And Eric Trump Declare War On Republican Party For Not Doing Enough To Overturn Election Results

The sons of President Donald Trump declared war on the Republican Party during a rally that was meant to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election.

While speaking at the Washington D.C. rally, which drew thousands of people, Trump Jr. said that the gathering should be a wakeup call for the entire GOP. He then accused the Republican Party of not doing enough to help his father overturn the 2020 election results.

Trump Jr. went so far as to say that Republicans “did nothing to stop the steal.”

“This gathering should send a message to them; this isn’t their Republican party anymore, this is Donald Trump’s Republican party, this is the Republican party that will put America first,” he said.

Trump Jr. went on to say that Republicans in Georgia “didn’t like the way the game was played,” so they chose not to take part in Trump’s attempts to steal the election. He then addressed congressional Republicans, saying that they had “an opportunity” to be heroes when they come together to count the state’s electoral votes in the House chambers.

“We are watching,” Trump Jr. said, adding that Republicans needed to fight in the face of “irregularities” and “statistical impossibilities.”

Not stopping there, he threatened to throw support behind primary challenges against Republicans who he and his family’s followers have found to be disloyal. – READ MORE

