NPR: Disinfecting Surfaces Might Not Be Worth It to Prevent Coronavirus

A recent NPR report said that disinfecting surfaces using sprays and wipes might not be necessary to prevent the coronavirus.

Scientists say that if a person infected with the coronavirus sneezes, talks loudly, or coughs, droplets containing particles of the virus are airborne and can land on surfaces.

But Emanuel Goldman, a microbiologist at Rutgers University, told NPR the risk of getting infected from touching a surface with the virus is low.

“In hospitals, surfaces have been tested near COVID-19 patients, and no infectious virus can be identified,” Goldman says.

Instead, what is left over is viral RNA, otherwise known as the corpse of the coronavirus.

Back in January and February, scientists thought the coronavirus could be primarily transmitted through surface contamination.

A study from the New England Journal of Medicine at the time suggested the virus could live on surfaces for days.

Because of the results of that study, the public began to wipe down their groceries, disinfect common areas, and even wear gloves. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --