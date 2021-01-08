Terrifying Report: U.S. Funded Specific Research at Wuhan Lab that Led to Coronavirus

The World Health Organization is beginning an investigation into the scientific origins of the coronavirus. They’ve assembled a blue-ribbon panel of doctors, researchers, and scientists to get to the bottom of the mystery.

As it turns out, investigative reporter Nicholson Baker did most of the work for them. Writing in New York Magazine, Baker reveals a horror story about an accidental release of the coronavirus deliberately created in a lab funded by U.S. tax dollars.

With meticulous research and some shocking interviews with scientists involved in the project, Baker crafts a narrative both frightening and convincing that includes the direct role Dr. Anthony Fauci had in pushing for the creation of the specific SARS-2 coronavirus.

Not bioterrorism. It was bio-stupidity. It was a bunch of scientists who got together and decided to play God by creating a Frankenstein monster of a coronavirus just to see how bad it could get. Their motives may have been noble — using the new coronavirus to develop vaccines for all coronaviruses. But given the possibility of an accidental release that could result in a worldwide pandemic, was it really worth it?

It was an accident. A virus spent some time in a laboratory, and eventually it got out. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, began its existence inside a bat, then it learned how to infect people in a claustrophobic mine shaft, and then it was made more infectious in one or more laboratories, perhaps as part of a scientist’s well-intentioned but risky effort to create a broad-spectrum vaccine. SARS-2 was not designed as a biological weapon. But it was, I think, designed. Many thoughtful people dismiss this notion, and they may be right. They sincerely believe that the coronavirus arose naturally, “zoonotically,” from animals, without having been previously studied, or hybridized, or sluiced through cell cultures, or otherwise worked on by trained professionals. They hold that a bat, carrying a coronavirus, infected some other creature, perhaps a pangolin, and that the pangolin may have already been sick with a different coronavirus disease, and out of the conjunction and commingling of those two diseases within the pangolin, a new disease, highly infectious to humans, evolved.

Baker is right that it still may have been a naturally occurring virus and that a series of random, unlucky — and unlikely –steps in nature led to the creation of it. But Baker has asked questions that need to be answered both by American and Chinese scientists.- READ MORE

