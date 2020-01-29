Don Jr On CNN Bashing Trump Supporters: Those Americans You Mock Will Have ‘Last Laugh’ In November

On Tuesday, eldest Trump son Donald Trump Jr. responded to a viral CNN segment mocking Trump supporters as ignorant rubes who can’t read and don’t understand maps.

During the segment, which originally aired on Saturday night, CNN host Don Lemon laughs hysterically as his two guests, far-left CNN contributor Wajahat Ali and NeverTrump Republican Rick Wilson, traded barbs about conservatives.

These media hacks don’t just hate the President, they hate the Americans who support him. No wonder their ratings are so low, they find it funny to mock regular, everyday Americans. November is coming, & those Americans will once again have the last laugh pic.twitter.com/HwXDO0KpZF — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 28, 2020

“Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter U and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it,” Wilson mocked. “He knows that this is, you know, an administration defined by ignorance of the world, and so that’s partly him playing to their base and playing to their audience, you know, credulous boomer rube demo that back Donald Trump, that wants to think that Donald Trump’s a smart one, and y’all — y’all elitists are dumb.”

Ali interjected, “You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling even though—”

"Your math, your reading," Wilson added.