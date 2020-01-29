WATCH: Former ICE Director Unloads On ‘Idiotic,’ ‘Dangerous,’ ‘Disgusting’ Ocasio-Cortez

Former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan unloaded on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Sunday and Monday over recent remarks she made where she encouraged people to commit obstruction of justice by tipping off criminal illegal aliens to upcoming raids by ICE officials.

Over the week, Ocasio-Cortez said, “Organizing is about tipping people off if you start to see that ICE and CBP are in communities, to try to keep people safe. … I’m here because Senator Sanders has actually committed to breaking up ICE and CBP.”

Homan responded, “It’s ridiculous, it’s extremely stupid statement made by somebody I’ve never considered real smart anyways.”

Former ICE director Tom Homan continues to rip “ridiculous” and “extremely stupid” statements by AOC, after she instructed folks to obstruct ICE raids. pic.twitter.com/ruP73PGhr9 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 28, 2020

“She’s about as far from smart as anybody can possibly be!” Retired ICE director Tom Homan absolutely eviscerates AOC for her “dangerous” & “idiotic” attacks. She encouraged folks to tip each other off during ICE raids, which ends up protecting, in many cases, violent criminals. pic.twitter.com/IlNOK4isI8 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 28, 2020

“But here’s an elected lawmaker, she’s a congresswoman standing on a stage telling people how to obstruct ICE, tipping off people ICE is looking and she needs to realize that 9-out-of-10 of everybody ICE arrested last year was a convicted criminal or pending criminal charges,” Homan continued. “Last year, 137,000 criminals, 2,000 were murderers, 12,000 sex offenses, 45,000 assaults, 62,000 drug offenses, 10,000 weapons offenses, and she wants the community to tip these people if ICE is in their neighborhood operating.” – READ MORE