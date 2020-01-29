WATCH: GOP Launches Campaign Ad, Fundraiser Off CNN’s Don Lemon Mocking Trump Supporters

The Republican National Committee (RNC) launched a new digital campaign ad and a fundraiser on Tuesday in response to CNN’s Don Lemon mocking Trump supporters during a segment on his show that went viral on Monday night.

The segment, which was from late on Saturday night, went largely unnoticed until Monday night when a former CNN employee tweeted out the clip, which quickly got a response from President Donald Trump and other top figures.

The segment featured Lemon, far-left op-ed writer Wajahat Ali, and anti-Trump establishment Republican Rick Wilson who mocked Trump supporters as being uneducated rednecks who could not read, spell, or use maps. – READ MORE