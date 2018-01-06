Italy Announces ‘Rebound’ of the Political Right, ‘Collapse’ of the Left

In the lead-up to national elections, research indicates that Italians have swung significantly to the right in the past five years, with those who self-identify as “liberals” or “progressives” falling by nearly 50 per cent.

An extensive survey of Italian voters conducted by the Italian daily Il Messaggero in late December reveals that 22 per cent of Italian adults now describe themselves as part of an anti-establishment “movement of discontents,” 14 per cent as “conservatives,” and another 16 per cent as part of a newly formed group called “Italy First,” apparently inspired by Trump’s “America First” platform in the United States.

The “progressive block,” on the other hand, comprising social democrats, reformers, environmentalists, anti-fascists and radicals, has fallen dramatically in the same period. In 2013 the “progressive” group had a constituency of 30 percent of the adult population but now has fallen to just over half of that—or 16 per cent—today.

Reporting on the results of the survey, Il Messaggero proclaimed that the new data signaled the “rebound” of the pro-Italy right and the “collapse” of the political left. – READ MORE

