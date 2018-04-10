DOJ Taps Lawyer to Oversee Long-Overdue Subpoena Fulfillment

Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed a U.S. attorney from Chicago to supervise the Department of Justice (DOJ) compliance with House Judicial Committee subpoenas for documents on the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server and alleged surveillance abuses during the 2016 election.

Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray tapped U.S. Attorney John Lausch of the Northern District of Illinois to oversee the DOJ’s efforts to turn over thousands of documents to the House Committee on the Judiciary.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), subpoenaed 1.2 million DOJ documents in March on DOJ’s probe of Clinton’s use of a private email server to conduct official business as the country’s chief diplomat. At the time he issued the subpoena, Goodlatte said he had only received approximately 3,000 of the documents requested.

“Mr. Lausch, who has experience in the department and in private practice, will ensure that production moves at an acceptable pace and that any redactions are necessary and consistent under the relevant laws and regulations,” Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement Monday,” noting that Lausch operates “outside of D.C. and independent of the FBI hierarchy.” – READ MORE

