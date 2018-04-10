‘The Simpsons’ Responds To Leftist Claims Of Racism And Leftists AREN’T Happy (VIDEO)

“The Simpsons” is under fire for a second time after issuing a vague and non-committal response to a documentary filmmaker who claims the character of Apu, the Indian-American owner of Springfield’s Kwik-E-Mart, is a racist caricature.

#TheSimpsons completely toothless response to @harikondabolu #TheProblemWithApu about the racist character Apu: “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect… What can you do?” pic.twitter.com/Bj7qE2FXWN — Soham (@soham_burger) April 9, 2018

It turns out, “The Simpsons” doesn’t much care what leftists think about the show’s now-iconic characters, and used their resident social justice warrior, Lisa Simpson, to deliver this blow: Apu is a beloved part of the Springfield community and that isn’t changing any time soon.

Last year, “comedian” Hari Kondabolu made an entire, full-length documentary titled “The Problem With Apu,” arguing that “The Simpsons” and other cultural touchstones had further marginalized oppressed peoples by relying on “racist” stereotypes to create what Kondabolu felt were inaccurate representations. Kondabolu claims to have started a national “discussion” on the subject which he hoped would reach all the way back to the “Simpsons” writers, who would, of course, issue a heartfelt apology for their years of ignorance, and perhaps completely retool the cartoon sitcom to be more acceptable to leftists’ tastes. – READ MORE

